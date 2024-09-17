Singapore: Initiatives to Increase Employment of Persons with Disabilities

16 September 2024_ The Singapore government has announced three initiatives to increase the employment of persons with disabilities (PwD) by 2030, aiming to increase the employment rate from 32.7% currently to 40%. The measures include developing inclusive employers, expanding job opportunities and upgrading the skills of job trainers. During the Enabling Academy 2024 Learning Festival, Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua introduced these proposals, highlighting the importance of integrating PwD into the labour market. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The government plans to place 200 PwDs in temporary jobs every year until 2026, with the aim of helping 70% of them find formal employment within six months.