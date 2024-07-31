Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Investment of 900 million dollars to improve public transport

31 July 2024_ The Government of Singapore has announced an investment of 900 million dollars to improve the country's public transport system. The...

Singapore: Investment of 900 million dollars to improve public transport
31 luglio 2024
31 July 2024_ The Government of Singapore has announced an investment of 900 million dollars to improve the country's public transport system. The funds will be used to purchase new buses and trains, as well as build new roads. This intervention aims to strengthen public transport services, making them more efficient and accessible for citizens. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Transport of Singapore, which foresees a significant improvement in the quality of services. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is known for its highly efficient and well-organized public transportation system.

