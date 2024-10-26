Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Investments to develop next-generation supercomputers

26 ottobre 2024
25 October 2024_ Singapore will invest US$270 million to develop next-generation supercomputing technologies, boosting high-performance computing capabilities and training professionals in the field. Deputy Prime Minister Wong Rui Yi announced that the National Research Foundation will support the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) in the research and development of supercomputers to meet growing local demand. The NSCC unveiled two new supercomputers, ASPIRE 2A and ASPIRE 2A+, which offer computing power equivalent to 100,000 and 200,000 commercial laptops, respectively. These investments aim to improve the lives of citizens and support innovations in key areas such as artificial intelligence and data science, 联合早报 reported. The NSCC will also collaborate with local universities and companies to train talent and support small and medium-sized enterprises in using supercomputers to improve competitiveness.

