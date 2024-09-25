Singapore: Iswaran pleads guilty to corruption, faces six months in prison

September 24, 2024_ Singapore's former Minister of Transport S. Iswaran has pleaded guilty to five counts of receiving gifts from individuals with whom he had official dealings. The prosecutor has requested a prison sentence of between six and seven months, with sentencing scheduled for October 3. Iswaran has repaid about $380,000 and admitted obstructing justice over a luxury airline ticket paid for by a businessman. The news was reported by Berita Harian, noting that Iswaran is the first official to be charged under a specific anti-corruption law since Singapore's independence in 1965.