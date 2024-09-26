25 September 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Singapore, with the support of the Italian Trade Agency, welcomes Italian architect and designer Michele De Lucchi for a series of events during Singapore Design Week 2024. De Lucchi, known for iconic works such as the Peace Bridge in Tbilisi and Pavilion Zero at Expo 2015 in Milan, will host talks and networking sessions to promote Italian design excellence. The initiative aims to connect Italy's design heritage with Singapore's vibrant creative scene, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the sector. The news is reported by coinpasar.sg, highlighting the impact of Italian culture in the global design context.