Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Italian architect Michele De Lucchi to star in Singapore Design Week 2024

25 September 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Singapore, with the support of the Italian Trade Agency, welcomes Italian architect and designer Michele...

Singapore: Italian architect Michele De Lucchi to star in Singapore Design Week 2024
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 September 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Singapore, with the support of the Italian Trade Agency, welcomes Italian architect and designer Michele De Lucchi for a series of events during Singapore Design Week 2024. De Lucchi, known for iconic works such as the Peace Bridge in Tbilisi and Pavilion Zero at Expo 2015 in Milan, will host talks and networking sessions to promote Italian design excellence. The initiative aims to connect Italy's design heritage with Singapore's vibrant creative scene, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the sector. The news is reported by coinpasar.sg, highlighting the impact of Italian culture in the global design context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
design context welcomes Italian of Italian linea
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza