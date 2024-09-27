Singapore: Italian Chef Roberto Davanzo Brings His Innovative Pizza to Singapore

Cerca nel sito
 
27 September 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Roberto ‘Bob' Davanzo will showcase his pizza creations in Singapore from 16 to 18 October 2024, at the Bob...

27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
27 September 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Roberto ‘Bob' Davanzo will showcase his pizza creations in Singapore from 16 to 18 October 2024, at the Bob Alchimia a Spicchi pop-up. Held at La Bottega Enoteca, Davanzo will offer an eight-course menu featuring both savoury and sweet pizzas, priced at S$148++ per person. Davanzo, known for his innovative falling pizza and pizza-pasta hybrids, has received numerous awards in Italy, including Best Dessert Pizza. La Bottega Enoteca, which has been named the best pizzeria in Singapore, will host this event that celebrates Italian culinary tradition, as reported by lifestyleasia.com. The pop-up is a unique opportunity for Singaporeans to savour the authenticity of Calabrian cuisine.

