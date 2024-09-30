Singapore: Italian Chef Roberto Davanzo Brings His Innovative Pizza to Singapore

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Renowned Italian chef Roberto ‘Bob' Davanzo will showcase his sweet and savory pizza creations in Singapore from October 16 to 18, 2024, at Bob Alchimia a Spicchi pop-up. Held at La Bottega Enoteca, Davanzo will offer an eight-course pizza-inspired menu, including signature dishes such as Focaccia with Anchovies and Smoked Tomato. Davanzo, known for his innovative falling pizza, has received numerous awards in Italy, including Best Dessert Pizza. La Bottega Enoteca was recently awarded the Best Pizzeria in Singapore, as reported by prestigeonline.com. This event is a great opportunity for Italian food lovers in Singapore to savour Italian gastronomic excellence.

