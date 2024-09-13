Singapore: Italian Chefs Bring Italy's Food Culture to Asia

12 September 2024_ Two Italian chefs, Daniele Sperindio and Mirko Febbrile, are bringing Italian culinary culture to Singapore by combining tradition and innovation. Sperindio, owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Art by Daniele Sperindio, and Febbrile, founder of Fico restaurant, share their vision of hospitality that celebrates community and the warmth of Italy. Both chefs, despite living far from their homeland, keep their cultural roots alive through the dishes they create, such as Sperindio's La Superba and Febbrile's maltagliati. The news was reported by businesstimes.com.sg. These chefs are not only bringing the taste of Italy to Singapore, but they are also acting as a cultural bridge between the two countries, demonstrating how cuisine can bring people together.