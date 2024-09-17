Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Italian Cuisine Conquers the Lion City with Denis Lucchi

17 September 2024_ The Italian food scene in Singapore is experiencing a renaissance with the arrival of new restaurants and brands from Italy,...

Singapore: Italian Cuisine Conquers the Lion City with Denis Lucchi
17 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 September 2024_ The Italian food scene in Singapore is experiencing a renaissance with the arrival of new restaurants and brands from Italy, including Buona Terra, led by Chef Denis Lucchi. Lucchi, originally from Lombardy, uses pasta as a bridge between his Italian heritage and Singaporean diners, offering dishes that celebrate Italian culinary traditions. His new restaurant, Locanda, is billed as a cozy trattoria offering Italian comfort food in a casual atmosphere. News of the growing popularity of Italian cuisine in Singapore is reported by guide.michelin.com, highlighting the importance of pasta as a cultural symbol for Italians abroad. The influence of Italian cuisine continues to expand, creating a connection between Singapore and Italian culinary traditions.

