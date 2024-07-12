Singapore: Italian jewels protagonists at SIJE 2024

11 July 2024_ A nine-carat ruby ring from Mozambique, accompanied by two trapezoidal diamonds, is among the most expensive pieces on display at the 19th Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE). The event, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, features over 335 jewelery brands from 30 countries, including renowned Italian artisans. The Italian presence is particularly significant, with the aim of raising the profile of Italian jewelery in the ASEAN region. Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Singapore, underlined the importance of the Singapore market as a hub for South-East Asia. Berita.mediacorp.sg reports it. The exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, will continue until July 14.