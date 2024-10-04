Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Italian Pizza Chef Roberto Davanzo Launches Gourmet Pizza Pop-Up

04 October 2024_ Roberto ‘Bob' Davanzo, a renowned Calabrian pizza chef, will be hosting a pop-up event in Singapore from 16 to 18 October,...

04 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ Roberto ‘Bob' Davanzo, a renowned Calabrian pizza chef, will be hosting a pop-up event in Singapore from 16 to 18 October, showcasing an eight-course menu celebrating pizza in all its forms. Davanzo, who was recently ranked among the world’s best pizza chefs, will bring the authentic flavours of Calabria to Singapore, using local ingredients and innovative techniques. La Bottega Enoteca, run by Antonio Miscellaneo, will host the event, which promises to delight palates with unique creations such as his famous Amatricalabra. The news was reported by channelnewsasia.com. The event is a great opportunity for pizza lovers to discover Italian culinary excellence in Singapore.

