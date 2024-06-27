Singapore: Italian pizza conquers the Lion City

26 June 2024_ Italian pizza continues to gain popularity in Singapore, with several popular pizzerias opening in 2024. Among these, L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Naples has opened its first Southeast Asia location at the Mercure Icon Singapore City Centre, bringing with it authentic Italian flavours. The Prego restaurant, with the new chef Davide Bizzarri, has also introduced new pizza variations inspired by the Tuscan tradition. Pizza, a symbol of Italian cuisine, has established itself as one of the most loved foods in Singapore, thanks also to the influence of international chefs such as Eddie Murakami. Musesingapore.com reports it. The growing presence of Italian pizzerias in Singapore reflects the appreciation for Italian cuisine in the city-state.