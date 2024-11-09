Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Italian Tiramisu Takes Over Local Restaurants
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 November 2024_ Singapore is experiencing a boom in Italian restaurants in 2024, with tiramisu emerging as the dessert of choice. The classic dessert, originally from Italy, is being reinterpreted in various ways by local restaurants, offering innovative and traditional versions. Da Paolo Group, a leading Italian chain in Singapore, offers several variations, including matcha and fruit tiramisu, while Casa Vostra serves a traditional alcohol-free version, following the original recipe from Treviso. This news is reported by straitstimes.com. The growing attention towards Italian cuisine in Singapore demonstrates the appreciation for Italian food culture and its influence on the local culinary landscape.

