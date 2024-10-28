October 28, 2024_ The event "Italy Meets Singapore: What They Say About Us" took place at Villaggio Italia during the Amerigo Vespucci ship's stopover in Singapore, highlighting the cultural bond between the two countries. Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, while ANSA's Stefano De Alessandri spoke about the agency's expansion into Asia. The event also highlighted Italy's appeal to Singaporean tourists, with a focus on the unique experiences the country offers. The news was reported by janiqueel.com. This meeting strengthened the ties between Italy and Singapore, celebrating shared values of beauty and innovation.