Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Italy and Singapore celebrate a cultural fusion at Villaggio Italia

October 28, 2024_ The event "Italy Meets Singapore: What They Say About Us" took place at Villaggio Italia during the Amerigo Vespucci ship's...

Singapore: Italy and Singapore celebrate a cultural fusion at Villaggio Italia
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The event "Italy Meets Singapore: What They Say About Us" took place at Villaggio Italia during the Amerigo Vespucci ship's stopover in Singapore, highlighting the cultural bond between the two countries. Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, while ANSA's Stefano De Alessandri spoke about the agency's expansion into Asia. The event also highlighted Italy's appeal to Singaporean tourists, with a focus on the unique experiences the country offers. The news was reported by janiqueel.com. This meeting strengthened the ties between Italy and Singapore, celebrating shared values of beauty and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ties between Italy event Italia and Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza