Singapore: Italy presents its FinTech talent at Villaggio Italia

October 28, 2024_ Singapore hosted the Global Startup Program Demo Day, an event that highlighted Italian FinTech talent at Villaggio Italia, part of the World Itinerant Multi-Annual Exhibition. The event, held at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, saw the participation of six Italian startups that presented innovative solutions in the payments and digital assets sector. This meeting was a significant step in strengthening ties between Italy and Singapore, with the aim of creating a FinTech hub of global relevance. The news was reported by digitalcfoasia.com. The initiative, supported by the Italian Agency for Foreign Trade, highlights the importance of collaboration between the two countries in the field of innovation and technology.