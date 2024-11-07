Singapore: Italy shines at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

06 November 2024_ Italy is making a strong impression at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, taking place from 6 to 8 November, with over 66,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. The Italian Trade Agency, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has set up an Italian Pavilion that hosts nine innovative fintech companies. These companies showcase fintech solutions with the aim of building international partnerships and exploring new business opportunities. The Italian fintech sector has seen significant growth, with loans to small and medium-sized enterprises reaching nearly US$3.89 billion in the first half of 2023. This news is reported by fintechnews.sg. The Italian Pavilion, which opened today, includes presentations on fintech innovations in various sub-sectors, demonstrating Italy's growing impact in the global fintech landscape.