Singapore: Jurong Airport will reopen in September

22 July 2024_ Jurong Airport in Singapore will reopen in September 2024, after a period of closure. The reopening is awaited with great interest, as the airport is an important hub for air transport in the region. Local authorities have worked intensively to ensure that all infrastructure is ready to welcome passengers. The reopening of Jurong Airport is seen as a positive sign for the post-pandemic economic recovery. This was reported by the Tamil news site Murasu. Jurong Airport is located in the western part of Singapore and mainly serves regional flights.