Singapore: Kitesurfing champion Maximillan Maeder gets military service deferred

July 6, 2024_ World kitesurfing champion Maximillan Maeder has been granted permission to postpone his military service until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Singapore's Ministry of Defense announced that Maeder, who turns 18 this year, would have to begin service in September, but requested postponement to focus on Olympic training. The request was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, which worked with the Ministry of Defense on the decision. Maeder has demonstrated outstanding performances in international competitions, including the 2023 and 2024 World Kitesurfing Championships, news site 早报星期天 reported. The new deadline for the start of Maeder's military service has been set at August 31, 2028.