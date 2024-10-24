Singapore: La Marzocco and Porsche launch exclusive coffee machine

October 23, 2024_ La Marzocco, the renowned Italian coffee machine manufacturer, has teamed up with Porsche to launch a limited-edition espresso machine, the Linea Micra, starting at $9,040. The machine, handcrafted in Florence, is inspired by the legendary 911 Carrera RSR model, winner of the Targa Florio in Sicily in 1973, and features design details that recall the automotive world. Limited to just 911 units, the Linea Micra is now available at Porsche Studio Singapore and other Porsche locations. The news was reported by asiaone.com, highlighting the union between Italian coffee excellence and German automotive design. The machine comes with matching accessories, making it a coveted item for coffee and car enthusiasts.