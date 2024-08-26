Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Lee Hsien Loong announces policy changes and improvements at Ang Mo Kio

25 August 2024_ Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the recent policy changes announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as “bold but necessary”...

Singapore: Lee Hsien Loong announces policy changes and improvements at Ang Mo Kio
26 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 August 2024_ Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the recent policy changes announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as “bold but necessary” to renew Singapore’s social compact. At the National Day celebrations at Teck Ghee, Lee stressed the importance of citizen support to realise a shared vision. He also provided updates on improvements in the Ang Mo Kio area, including renovations and new initiatives to support the unemployed and provide vocational training. The news was reported by mothership.sg. Ang Mo Kio is a residential area in Singapore, known for its shopping malls and community facilities, which will benefit from these investments to improve the quality of life for residents.

