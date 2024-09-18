Singapore: Lee Kuan Yew stresses importance of sound policies in a changing world

18 September 2024_ Speaking at the Public Service Leadership Academy, Lee Kuan Yew highlighted the need to maintain robust policies and political principles in the face of global change. He said that although the world is evolving, good policies remain key to addressing current challenges. Lee stressed the importance of being flexible and adaptable, while maintaining core values and principles. The statement by Lee Kuan Yew, a historic figure and the first Prime Minister of Singapore, was reported by 联合早报. Lee Kuan Yew is known for leading Singapore towards its transformation into one of the world's most developed economies.