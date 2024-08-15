Singapore: Liberal Party Elections With New Candidates

August 14, 2024_ The president of the Liberal Party of Singapore has announced his candidacy for the next election, promising to be fully committed to the party's future. Another candidate, known for his activism, has expressed interest in running, stressing the importance of strengthening relations with regional partners. Internal competition is expected to be intense, with several party members set to compete for the leadership. The election will take place on September 20, 2024, as reported by 中國時報. The Liberal Party is one of the major political parties in Singapore, committed to promoting progressive policies and representing the interests of citizens.