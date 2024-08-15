Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Liberal Party Elections With New Candidates

August 14, 2024_ The president of the Liberal Party of Singapore has announced his candidacy for the next election, promising to be fully committed...

Singapore: Liberal Party Elections With New Candidates
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The president of the Liberal Party of Singapore has announced his candidacy for the next election, promising to be fully committed to the party's future. Another candidate, known for his activism, has expressed interest in running, stressing the importance of strengthening relations with regional partners. Internal competition is expected to be intense, with several party members set to compete for the leadership. The election will take place on September 20, 2024, as reported by 中國時報. The Liberal Party is one of the major political parties in Singapore, committed to promoting progressive policies and representing the interests of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
several party members set has announced his candidacy his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza