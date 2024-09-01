Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Life of Orang Laut maritime nomads threatened by pollution and climate change

01 September 2024_ The Orang Laut maritime nomads, who have lived in the South China Sea for centuries, are facing dire straits due to pollution,...

Singapore: Life of Orang Laut maritime nomads threatened by pollution and climate change
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ The Orang Laut maritime nomads, who have lived in the South China Sea for centuries, are facing dire straits due to pollution, rising waves and competition from more advanced fishermen. Many of them, forced to leave the sea, have adapted to land-based work, such as waste pickers. Their traditional nomadic life is under threat, with an increasing number of Orang Laut now living in stilt houses and abandoning their traditional boats. The situation was reported by channelnewsasia.com, highlighting the cultural and environmental crisis threatening this historic community. The Orang Laut, originally from the Riau Islands in Indonesia, are known for their skill in sailing and fishing, but now face an uncertain future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
