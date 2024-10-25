October 24, 2024_ Limoncello Restaurant, led by Chef Fabio Iannone, offers an authentic Amalfi Coast dining experience in Singapore. The restaurant stands out for its traditional Italian cuisine, with dishes that celebrate the fresh and authentic flavors of Campania, such as burrata and Parma ham. Situated along the Singapore River, Limoncello offers an enchanting atmosphere, with al fresco dining options and warm service. The news was reported by mens-folio.com, highlighting how Italian food culture continues to conquer the world. The restaurant represents a bridge between Singapore and Italy, bringing a piece of the beautiful Amalfi Coast to the heart of the city.