Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Limoncello Restaurant Brings the Flavor of Amalfi to the City

October 24, 2024_ Limoncello Restaurant, led by Chef Fabio Iannone, offers an authentic Amalfi Coast dining experience in Singapore. The restaurant...

Singapore: Limoncello Restaurant Brings the Flavor of Amalfi to the City
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Limoncello Restaurant, led by Chef Fabio Iannone, offers an authentic Amalfi Coast dining experience in Singapore. The restaurant stands out for its traditional Italian cuisine, with dishes that celebrate the fresh and authentic flavors of Campania, such as burrata and Parma ham. Situated along the Singapore River, Limoncello offers an enchanting atmosphere, with al fresco dining options and warm service. The news was reported by mens-folio.com, highlighting how Italian food culture continues to conquer the world. The restaurant represents a bridge between Singapore and Italy, bringing a piece of the beautiful Amalfi Coast to the heart of the city.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The restaurant represents Limoncello Restaurant Amalfi and Italy
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza