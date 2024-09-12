Singapore: Local banks brace for potential interest rate cut

11 September 2024_ Singapore banks, including DBS Group, OCBC and United Overseas Bank, are showing resilience despite global economic uncertainties and the possibility of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The sustainability of banks’ dividends will depend on their ability to maintain or increase income, despite a possible decline in net interest margin. Recent results indicate that while some banks have seen a decline in interest income, others have managed to increase it. According to Tamil Murasu, the outlook for Singapore banks remains positive, with a history of maintaining dividends even in difficult times. Additionally, the REITs sector in Singapore could benefit from lower interest rates, improving their profitability.