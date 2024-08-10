Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Local companies show growth potential despite low stock prices

August 10, 2024_ Several Singaporean companies, including Evergreen Marine, Taikang Technology, and Warton, are attracting investors' attention due...

Singapore: Local companies show growth potential despite low stock prices
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Several Singaporean companies, including Evergreen Marine, Taikang Technology, and Warton, are attracting investors' attention due to their solid profits and relatively low share prices. Evergreen Marine is benefiting from strong demand in the freight sector, with rates remaining high, while Taikang Technology is seeing growth from demand for emerging applications such as 5G and AI. Warton, on the other hand, is capitalizing on increased demand in the vehicle electronics sector. These companies have significant growth potential, attracting capital from institutional investors. The news was reported by 工商時報. Singapore, known for its dynamic business environment, continues to be a hub for innovation and technology in Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
significant growth potential Several Singaporean companies titolo growth growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza