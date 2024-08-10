Singapore: Local companies show growth potential despite low stock prices

August 10, 2024_ Several Singaporean companies, including Evergreen Marine, Taikang Technology, and Warton, are attracting investors' attention due to their solid profits and relatively low share prices. Evergreen Marine is benefiting from strong demand in the freight sector, with rates remaining high, while Taikang Technology is seeing growth from demand for emerging applications such as 5G and AI. Warton, on the other hand, is capitalizing on increased demand in the vehicle electronics sector. These companies have significant growth potential, attracting capital from institutional investors. The news was reported by 工商時報. Singapore, known for its dynamic business environment, continues to be a hub for innovation and technology in Asia.