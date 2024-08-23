Singapore: Low breast cancer screening rate among Malay women

August 23, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Health has revealed that the breast cancer screening rate among Malay women is only 22%, significantly lower than 34.7% among Chinese women and 30.4% among Indian women. In addition, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted that the smoking rate among Malay men is 24.2%, also higher than their Chinese (14.4%) and Indian (13.8%) counterparts. These data raise concerns about public health and the need for targeted awareness campaigns. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The Ministry of Health is considering initiatives to improve awareness and access to screening programs for Malay women, a significant ethnic group in Singapore.