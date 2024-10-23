Singapore: Low-carbon electricity imports from Australia approved

October 22, 2024_ Singapore has granted conditional approval to Sun Cable to import 1.75 gigawatts (GW) of low-carbon electricity from Australia. The power will be generated by a large solar project in Australia’s Northern Territory and transmitted via undersea cables of approximately 4,200 km. This project represents about 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs and is expected to start after 2035. The source of this news is The Business Times. Sun Cable will have to update its proposal to meet the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) conditions before it can obtain a conditional license, and the cables will pass through Indonesian waters.