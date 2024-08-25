Singapore: LUCE presents a new Italian culinary experience with Chef Andrea Rossi

August 24, 2024_ LUCE, the renowned Italian restaurant located at InterContinental Singapore, has announced a new dining experience under the direction of new Chef Andrea Rossi, originally from Ravenna, Italy. Starting May 6, 2024, the restaurant will offer a culinary journey that celebrates the tradition of Emilian cuisine, with buffets featuring authentic dishes and a Sunday Champagne brunch. Rossi’s gastronomic proposal combines flavors from Northern and Southern Italy, presenting a selection of dishes ranging from fresh seafood to specialties such as Porchetta di Manzo and Gnocchi Sorrentina. The news is reported by rosettemedia.com. LUCE aims to be a gathering place to celebrate Italian culture and conviviality, making every meal an engaging and memorable experience.