Singapore: M1 announces withdrawal of 3G services to boost 5G

25 July 2024_ M1, a subsidiary of Keppel, has announced the withdrawal of all 3G services in Singapore effective 1 August 2024. This decision was made in line with the growing adoption of 5G and the decline in the use of the technology 3G in the country. All three mobile network operators, including Singtel and StarHub, will follow M1's lead, aiming to free up spectrum to improve 5G services. M1 also offered promotions to customers still owning 3G devices to encourage them to upgrade to newer technologies, as reported by Berita Harian. The transition to 5G is seen as a key step in ensuring faster and more secure connectivity for mobile users in Singapore, a country known for its advanced technological infrastructure.