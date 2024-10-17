Singapore: Major milestone reached in quantum computing technology

October 17, 2024_ A research team from Tsinghua University has developed the world's smallest quantum computer, using a single photon as the computing unit. This innovation enables complex calculations, opening up new possibilities in the field of quantum technology. The computer represents a significant step forward in the miniaturization of quantum technologies, potentially revolutionizing various industries. The news was reported by The Merit Times. Tsinghua University, located in China, is known for its excellence in scientific and technological research.