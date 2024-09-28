Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Malaysia allows entry of vehicles without VEP until October 1

27 September 2024_ Malaysia has announced that Singapore-registered vehicles without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tag will still be allowed to enter...

Singapore: Malaysia allows entry of vehicles without VEP until October 1
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 September 2024_ Malaysia has announced that Singapore-registered vehicles without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tag will still be allowed to enter the country until 1 October 2024. This decision was made in response to complaints about delays in the VEP registration process, just days after the new regulation came into effect. Starting from 1 October, the implementation of the VEP will be phased in, with owners of vehicles without a VEP receiving a registration notice before leaving Malaysia. According to Berita Harian, as of 25 September, 62,635 Singapore-registered vehicles had already activated their VEP. The VEP is a permit required for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia, which is also used for toll collection and traffic violation monitoring.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vehicle Entry Permit leaving Malaysia their VEP tag html
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza