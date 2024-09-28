Singapore: Malaysia allows entry of vehicles without VEP until October 1

27 September 2024_ Malaysia has announced that Singapore-registered vehicles without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tag will still be allowed to enter the country until 1 October 2024. This decision was made in response to complaints about delays in the VEP registration process, just days after the new regulation came into effect. Starting from 1 October, the implementation of the VEP will be phased in, with owners of vehicles without a VEP receiving a registration notice before leaving Malaysia. According to Berita Harian, as of 25 September, 62,635 Singapore-registered vehicles had already activated their VEP. The VEP is a permit required for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia, which is also used for toll collection and traffic violation monitoring.