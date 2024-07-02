Singapore: Marina Bay Sands celebrates the racing season with Scuderia Ferrari

2 July 2024_ Marina Bay Sands gears up for Singapore's night racing season with a series of Formula 1 (F1) themed offerings. Motoring enthusiasts can enjoy exclusive packages and adrenaline-pumping activities, thanks to the partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, which began in 2023. Among the offers, a S$100,000++ luxury package includes a four-night stay and access to exclusive events with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Additionally, from September 16 to 23, the 2022 Ferrari F1-75 will be on display in the hotel lobby. Traveldailymedia.com reports it. The façade of Marina Bay Sands will be lit up in Ferrari red during racing week, creating an electrifying atmosphere.