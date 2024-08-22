Singapore: Marni opens its first boutique at Marina Bay Sands with an Italian touch

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
12:49
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Marni has opened its first boutique in Singapore, located inside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The 100 square meter store, designed by creative director Francesco Risso, features a design that highlights the brand's vibrant colors and women's clothing and accessories collections. The boutique, with a textured façade and Calacatta marble mosaic floor, recalls the theme of the sea, in line with the meaning of the name Marni, which derives from “marina”. The store currently showcases the latest collections, including the High Summer 2024 capsule collection and the new Trunkaroo Bag. The news is reported by straitstimes.com. The boutique represents a major expansion for Marni, a brand known for its innovative approach to fashion and its connection to Italian art and culture.

