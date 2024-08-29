Singapore: Marni opens its first boutique in Marina Bay Sands with a touch of Italian design

August 28, 2024_ Marni, the renowned Milanese fashion brand, has opened its first boutique in Singapore, located in the prestigious Marina Bay Sands. The 100 square meter space, designed in collaboration with creative director Francesco Risso, features a welcoming design with Calacatta marble mosaic floors and ivory lacquered walls. The boutique offers the latest ready-to-wear and accessories collections, including pieces from the Fall-Winter 2024 collections and a summer capsule that reflects the brand's playful nature. The news was reported by bagaholicboy.com. Visitors can explore Marni's innovative proposal, which combines Italian aesthetics with an international context, paying homage to the creativity and craftsmanship of Made in Italy.