Singapore: MAS and IBF Promote New Skills for the Future of Work

14 September 2024_ Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chairman Gan Kim Yong has highlighted the importance of developing new skills among workers, especially in the areas of sustainability and the digital economy. This initiative aims to prepare the workforce to meet the challenges and opportunities of the next wave of economic growth. Gan highlighted the need for collaboration between MAS and the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) to ensure that workers are equipped for the future. The news was reported by The Business Times. Singapore, a major financial and business hub in Asia, is investing in training and skills development to remain competitive in the global landscape.