Singapore: MAS introduces measures to curb cryptocurrency speculation

November 10, 2024_ The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced new measures to limit speculation in the cryptocurrency market, in response to growing concerns about volatility and associated risks. The new regulations will include stricter requirements for exchanges and greater transparency in operations. The aim is to protect investors and ensure financial stability in the country, while promoting innovation in the fintech sector. The MAS stressed the importance of a balanced approach to support the growth of the cryptocurrency market while maintaining investor safety, as reported by 工商時報. Singapore continues to position itself as a hub for financial technology, seeking to attract investment and talent to the sector.