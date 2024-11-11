Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: MAS introduces measures to curb cryptocurrency speculation

November 10, 2024_ The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced new measures to limit speculation in the cryptocurrency market, in...

Singapore: MAS introduces measures to curb cryptocurrency speculation
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced new measures to limit speculation in the cryptocurrency market, in response to growing concerns about volatility and associated risks. The new regulations will include stricter requirements for exchanges and greater transparency in operations. The aim is to protect investors and ensure financial stability in the country, while promoting innovation in the fintech sector. The MAS stressed the importance of a balanced approach to support the growth of the cryptocurrency market while maintaining investor safety, as reported by 工商時報. Singapore continues to position itself as a hub for financial technology, seeking to attract investment and talent to the sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
MAS stressed MAS investitore missile aria terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza