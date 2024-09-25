Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Master Pizza Chef Roberto Davanzo Brings His Art to Singapore

September 24, 2024_ Celebrated Italian pizza chef Roberto Davanzo will be hosting an exclusive pop-up in Singapore from October 16 to 18, 2024, at La...

Singapore: Master Pizza Chef Roberto Davanzo Brings His Art to Singapore
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Celebrated Italian pizza chef Roberto Davanzo will be hosting an exclusive pop-up in Singapore from October 16 to 18, 2024, at La Bottega Enoteca, recognized as the city’s best pizzeria. Davanzo, known for his innovative sweet pizzas, has been awarded the World’s Best Pizza Chef and holds high positions in international rankings. During the event, visitors will be able to enjoy an eight-course menu inspired by Calabrian cuisine, featuring iconic dishes such as his famous sweet pizza, Supersoft. The news was reported by timeout.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Singapore’s food scene. Spaces for this exclusive event are limited, so advance booking is recommended.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina such as his his Celebrated Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza