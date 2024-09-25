Singapore: Master Pizza Chef Roberto Davanzo Brings His Art to Singapore

September 24, 2024_ Celebrated Italian pizza chef Roberto Davanzo will be hosting an exclusive pop-up in Singapore from October 16 to 18, 2024, at La Bottega Enoteca, recognized as the city’s best pizzeria. Davanzo, known for his innovative sweet pizzas, has been awarded the World’s Best Pizza Chef and holds high positions in international rankings. During the event, visitors will be able to enjoy an eight-course menu inspired by Calabrian cuisine, featuring iconic dishes such as his famous sweet pizza, Supersoft. The news was reported by timeout.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Singapore’s food scene. Spaces for this exclusive event are limited, so advance booking is recommended.