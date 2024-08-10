Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Master Plan to Tackle Population Ageing

10 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ Singapore needs a master plan to address the needs of its elderly population, according to architect Liu Thai Ker. Liu suggested setting aside more land for recreational activities to improve the quality of life for seniors. The proposal comes amid growing concerns over the country's aging population, which calls for innovative and sustainable solutions. The architect stressed the importance of planning spaces that foster social inclusion and well-being for seniors. The news was reported by The Business Times. Singapore, one of the world's most developed city-states, is facing challenges related to its aging population, with a significant increase in the number of citizens over 65.

