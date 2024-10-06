Singapore: Max Maeder triumphs in the Italian leg of the KiteFoil World Series

05 October 2024_ Max Maeder, Olympic medalist from Singapore, has won the Italian leg of the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series, taking the overall champion title of the event. The competition took place in Poetto Beach, Cagliari, Sardinia, where Maeder took the victory needed to secure first place in the medal series. The podium saw Frenchman Axel Mazella in second place and Italian Gian Stragiotti in third, highlighting the strong Italian presence on the circuit. Maeder, who has won other international competitions, continues to represent Singapore with success, after taking home the bronze medal at the Marseille Olympics. The news is reported by channelnewsasia.com. This triumph underlines the importance of kiteboarding as an emerging sport and the growing competitiveness of Asian athletes on the world stage.