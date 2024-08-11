Singapore: Maximilian Maeder wins Olympic medal, becomes Singapore's youngest medalist

August 11, 2024_ Maximilian Maeder, 17, won the bronze medal in the men's kite foiling competition, ending an eight-year wait for an Olympic podium for Singapore. The young athlete expressed surprise and joy at the celebration of his success, stressing the importance of the emotional connection that is created during the Olympics. Maeder, who is also the reigning world champion, said he wants to continue improving and competing ahead of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. The news was reported by channelnewsasia.com. Singapore, a small island nation in Southeast Asia, has seen Maeder as a symbol of hope and sporting success, after the last Olympic gold was won by swimmer Joseph Schooling in 2016.