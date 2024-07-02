Singapore: Measures against terrorist financing in money remittances

2 July 2024_ In Singapore, authorities are implementing new measures to control money sending procedures, in order to prevent terrorist financing. These measures include a series of actions aimed at monitoring and regulating international financial transactions. The aim is to reduce the risk that money remittance services are used to finance terrorist activities. Local authorities are working with several agencies to ensure the effectiveness of these measures. This was reported by the Tamil news site Murasu. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to maintain the country's security and financial stability.