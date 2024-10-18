Singapore: Medical tourism from China to the city-state on the rise

October 18, 2024_ Singapore is emerging as a medical tourism hub, attracting patients and biopharma companies from China and ASEAN. Chinese patients are seeking personalized treatments and are no longer limited to simple checkups, taking advantage of the quality and safety of Singapore's healthcare system. The city-state is particularly appreciated for its services in the biopharma and medtech sectors, making it a popular destination for medical treatment. ASEAN patients are also increasing their demand for treatments in Singapore, contributing to the growth of the sector, The Business Times reports. Singapore, known for its high-quality healthcare system, continues to position itself as a leader in the health and wellness sector in the region.