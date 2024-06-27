Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Singapore: Meeting between President Tharman and Italian leaders
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during an official visit to Italy on 24 June. The meeting highlighted the importance of international cooperation in areas such as education and innovation. Subsequently, Tharman traveled to Estonia, where he discussed further collaborations with Estonian President Alar Karis. The visit highlighted Singapore's commitment to strengthening global relations and promoting public good. Beritaharian.sg reports it. Tharman will return to Singapore on June 27, after completing his official visit to Estonia.

in Evidenza