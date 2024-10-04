Singapore: Michele De Lucchi Celebrates Italian Design at Singapore Design Week

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
03 October 2024_ Singapore Design Week 2024 hosted Italian architect Michele De Lucchi, who was invited to give three lectures on the occasion of Italian Design Day. The event, supported by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, highlighted the legacy of Italian design, with De Lucchi discussing topics such as the social responsibility of architects and the challenges of contemporary design. The lectures were held at prestigious institutions such as the Singapore University of Technology and Design and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, involving students and professionals in the sector. The news is reported by yan.sg. The meeting was an important opportunity to deepen the collaboration between Singapore and Italy in the field of design and architecture.

