Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
12:34
Singapore: Minister Lee Hsien Loong recognised for public sector leadership

Singapore: Minister Lee Hsien Loong recognised for public sector leadership
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
17 September 2024_ Minister Kanan Lee Hsien Loong was commended for his clear and courageous leadership in the public sector at the Annual Public Service Leadership Council. Chief Public Service Officer Leo Yip highlighted how Lee’s leadership has inspired trust and high standards among public servants, even in difficult times. Yip highlighted the importance of Lee’s message in maintaining public trust and guiding them through difficult choices. This news was reported by Berita Harian. Lee Hsien Loong is the Prime Minister of Singapore and has held key roles in the country’s politics, helping to shape public policy and ensure economic stability.

