Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Minister Masagos Promotes Unity Among Minority Muslim Communities

October 15, 2024_ Minister for Islamic Community Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has highlighted the importance of unity among minority Islamic communities...

16 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ Minister for Islamic Community Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has highlighted the importance of unity among minority Islamic communities in a secular and modern context. Speaking at the ICCOS 2024 conference, he highlighted how a cohesive Islamic community can contribute positively to society and build trust with other communities and the government. Masagos shared leadership experiences from countries such as the Philippines and Thailand, suggesting that cooperation is key to the success of minorities. The conference was attended by over 600 local and international participants, Berita Harian reported. Singapore also plans to establish an Islamic College, with details to be announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

