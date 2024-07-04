Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Minister of Health urges vaccination against COVID-19

4 July 2024_ Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that around 60% of the population has not received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past two...

04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
4 July 2024_ Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that around 60% of the population has not received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past two years. Ong urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to boost immunity and prevent the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health will continue to promote the vaccination program and offer additional convenience measures to ensure that more people can receive the vaccine. The campaign aims to improve vaccination coverage and protect public health. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. The Minister underlined the importance of vaccination for collective security and the economic recovery of the country.

