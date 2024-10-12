Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Ministry of Digitalisation warns of risks of East-West technological divide

Singapore: Ministry of Digitalisation warns of risks of East-West technological divide
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Singapore's Minister of Digitalization Janil Puthucheary has warned that a potential technological divide between East and West could lead to prolonged chaos, distracting countries from economic and social development. Speaking at the 6th Singapore-China Forum, she stressed that the consequences of US-China technological competition will not only affect small nations, but also larger countries. Puthucheary highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the technology sector, saying that a lack of interaction increases anxiety and reduces the willingness to share information. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, a major technology and financial hub in Asia, continues to promote dialogue and collaboration to address the challenges of the digital future.

Singapore China Forum Singapore's Minister of Digitalization Janil Puthucheary Singapore financial hub in Asia
