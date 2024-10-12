Singapore: Ministry of Digitalisation warns of risks of East-West technological divide

October 11, 2024_ Singapore's Minister of Digitalization Janil Puthucheary has warned that a potential technological divide between East and West could lead to prolonged chaos, distracting countries from economic and social development. Speaking at the 6th Singapore-China Forum, she stressed that the consequences of US-China technological competition will not only affect small nations, but also larger countries. Puthucheary highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the technology sector, saying that a lack of interaction increases anxiety and reduces the willingness to share information. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, a major technology and financial hub in Asia, continues to promote dialogue and collaboration to address the challenges of the digital future.