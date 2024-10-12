Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Monetary policy remains stable despite inflationary pressures

October 11, 2024_ Singapore has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, despite the global trend of easing. The Monetary Authority of...

Singapore: Monetary policy remains stable despite inflationary pressures
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Singapore has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, despite the global trend of easing. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to maintain the slope, center and width of its currency band, while officials may adopt a more cautious tone ahead of a possible change in 2025. Unlike other central banks that are cutting interest rates, Singapore still faces elevated inflationary pressures, partly due to its dependence on imports. The news is reported by The Business Times Weekend. The MAS uses the exchange rate to control inflation, guiding the local dollar against a basket of currencies to reduce the cost of imports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
still faces the news is reported by The Business Times Weekend policy unchanged Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza