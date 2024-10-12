Singapore: Monetary policy remains stable despite inflationary pressures

October 11, 2024_ Singapore has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, despite the global trend of easing. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to maintain the slope, center and width of its currency band, while officials may adopt a more cautious tone ahead of a possible change in 2025. Unlike other central banks that are cutting interest rates, Singapore still faces elevated inflationary pressures, partly due to its dependence on imports. The news is reported by The Business Times Weekend. The MAS uses the exchange rate to control inflation, guiding the local dollar against a basket of currencies to reduce the cost of imports.